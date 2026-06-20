Jio IPO could turn Meta's Rs 43,574-crore bet into a Rs 1.2 lakh crore holding

The proposed listing of Jio Platforms is set to deliver massive gains for some of the world's largest technology companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors that backed the company during its landmark fund-raising exercise in 2020.

Based on the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Jio plans to raise about $4 billion (around Rs 36,000 crore) through the issuance of 270 million fresh shares, representing 2.9% of the post-issue equity capital.

The numbers imply an issue price of roughly Rs 1,330 per share and a post-listing market capitalisation of nearly Rs 12.5 lakh crore ($140 billion).

At that valuation, the value of holdings of Jio's existing investors would surge substantially, highlighting one of the most successful value-creation stories in India's digital sector.

The biggest beneficiary among non-promoter shareholders would be Meta Platforms. Its investment arm, Jaadhu Holdings LLC, invested ₹Rs 43,574 crore in Jio in 2020 for a 9.99% stake.

At the implied IPO valuation, Meta's current 9.98% stake would be worth nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore, translating into a gain of about 2.75 times its original investment.

Google International LLC, which invested ₹33,737 crore for a 7.73% stake, would see the value of its holding rise to approximately Rs 93,000 crore, also representing a gain of nearly 2.75 times its original investment.

Among sovereign wealth funds, Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company, which invested Rs 9,094 crore, would see the value of its stake rise to about Rs 22,200 crore. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), which invested Rs 5,683 crore, would see its holding valued at nearly Rs 13,900 crore.