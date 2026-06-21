India’s Russian crude imports jump as refiners prepare for post-Hormuz supply recovery

India’s crude oil imports from Russia surged in June, while shipments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained near record levels as refiners sought to secure supplies ahead of the full restoration of Gulf flows after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, news agency PTI reported.

India imported an average of 2.66 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russia in June up to June 19, compared with 1.91 million bpd in May, according to data from maritime and commodity intelligence firm Kpler cited in the PTI report. The rise cemented Moscow’s position as India’s largest oil supplier.

Imports from the UAE stood at 6,36,000 bpd in June up to June 19, slightly below the record 6,44,000 bpd imported in May. Venezuela emerged as India’s fourth-largest crude supplier with shipments of 2,09,000 bpd, behind Saudi Arabia’s 3,84,000 bpd, reported PTI.

Imports from the United States fell sharply to 91,000 bpd from 2,52,000 bpd in May, according to Kpler data.

The purchases highlight India’s strategy of diversifying crude sourcing, with Russian barrels remaining attractive due to discounts, while UAE supplies helped offset uncertainty around shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

India, the world’s third-largest energy importer, depends heavily on the Gulf region for crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Supplies were disrupted after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli attacks, affecting a key energy route that carries about 20 per cent of global oil consumption and serves as the main export channel for Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar.