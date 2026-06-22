India has potential to become a become wind turbine manufacturing hub: Girish Tanti

At the Global Wind Day Conference in Goa recently, Suzlon announced the launch of its first 5 MW wind turbine following its successful commissioning at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, spoke with Rakesh Kumar of TNIE on how its new offering would help unlock new wind energy opportunities while supporting the country's clean energy transition.

You have said that India's target of achieving 100 GW of wind energy capacity is achievable. With the country having crossed 56 GW of installed capacity, what gives you confidence that the target can be met?

India is currently at about 56 GW of installed wind capacity. To reach the 100 GW target, we need to add another 44 GW. We expect to install around 8 GW this year. If installations continue to grow steadily—say 9 GW next year and 10 GW the year after—the target is certainly achievable.

I cannot say with absolute certainty, but I am very optimistic. Based on projects already under execution and the bids that have been awarded, we have visibility for nearly 85 GW of capacity. That gives us strong confidence that reaching 100 GW is both feasible and realistic.

Suzlon has unveiled the S175 (5 MW) wind turbine. What sets this platform apart from existing turbines?

The S175 is a very unique turbine platform and incorporates several advanced technologies.

Most importantly, it is India's first FDRE-ready (Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy) wind turbine. Until now, solar and wind projects were typically developed separately. The market is now moving toward integrated renewable energy solutions that combine wind, solar and energy storage.

When these three technologies are deployed together, they can provide renewable power around the clock. The S175 has been designed with technologies that enable seamless integration into such systems.

The second major advantage is its advanced rotor blade design, sophisticated control systems and AI-enabled optimization capabilities.

Do you see India emerging as a global hub for wind turbine manufacturing and exports?

Absolutely. Today, the world views India as an important partner in the global renewable energy supply chain. We are among a select group of countries with strong capabilities across the wind energy value chain. The world is becoming increasingly multipolar, and countries no longer want to depend on a single source for critical technologies. Supply chains are being diversified, and India is well-positioned to benefit from that trend.