Kharola returns to Air India as Executive Advisor amid leadership transition

NEW DELHI: Former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola has joined Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran as an Executive Advisor and as a full-time member of the airline’s management committee, according to an internal communication.

Kharola had earlier served as Air India Chairman and Managing Director for over two years when the airline was under government ownership.

His appointment comes at a time when Air India is searching for a new chief executive after MD Campbell Wilson announced his departure in the coming months. The airline is also facing operational and financial challenges.

Singapore Airlines’ annual financial statement showed Air India’s losses at about $2.8 billion in the last financial year (FY26), its highest annual loss since the Tata Group took over the airline in 2022.

Kharola had previously served as CMD of Air India from 2017 to 2019 and was later Civil Aviation Secretary, where he was involved in the airline’s privatisation process.

“As Executive Advisor to the Chairman, he will be a full member of Air India's Management Committee where, with my tenure in its final months, his experience will be invaluable in ensuring a smooth leadership transition to a new CEO,” Wilson said.

As per reports, Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal and former Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan are among the frontrunners to replace Wilson.