Major capital gains tax relief for homebuyers

A recent ruling by the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has come as a major relief for taxpayers who invest their capital gains in a house but face delays in getting possession because of the builder.

The tribunal held that a taxpayer cannot be denied tax exemption under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act merely because possession of the residential property was delayed due to reasons beyond their control, provided the investment was made within the prescribed timelines.

The ruling is particularly relevant for homebuyers who have sold assets such as shares and invested the proceeds in a residential property to save capital gains tax.

What does Section 54F provide?

Under Section 54F, taxpayers who earn long-term capital gains from selling assets other than a residential house can claim tax exemption by investing the sale proceeds in a residential property.

The investment must be made within two years for purchasing a ready home or within three years for constructing one.

The ITAT has now clarified that if possession is delayed because of a dispute or delay on the builder's part, the exemption should not be denied merely because the taxpayer did not physically occupy the property within the stipulated period.

"If a taxpayer has made a bona fide investment, acquired identifiable rights in the property and the delay in possession is beyond the taxpayer's control, exemption should not be denied merely on a technical possession test," said Riaz Thingna, Partner-Tax, Grant Thornton Bharat.

What documents should homebuyers preserve?

Tax experts caution that while the ruling favours genuine taxpayers, they should maintain a robust paper trail to establish that the delay was entirely attributable to the developer.