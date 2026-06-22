Mutual funds cut IT exposure in May; shift money to healthcare, industrials

Mutual funds trimmed their exposure to information technology companies in May 2026, reflecting growing concerns over the sector's near-term growth outlook amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and signs of slowing discretionary technology spending by global clients.

According to sectoral holding data by Prime Database, mutual fund investments in IT companies fell by Rs 4,810 crore during the month to Rs 3.13 lakh crore from Rs 3.18 lakh crore in April. The sector's share in total mutual fund equity holdings declined to 5.99% from 6.16%, making IT one of the few sectors to witness a reduction in portfolio allocation despite an overall increase in mutual fund equity holdings.

The decline comes even as mutual funds increased their overall equity exposure by ₹61,404 crore in May, taking total sectoral holdings to ₹52.3 lakh crore. Fund managers instead directed fresh allocations toward healthcare, industrials and consumer-focused sectors that are seen benefiting more directly from India's domestic growth story.

The reduction in IT exposure coincides with rising investor concerns over demand visibility in key overseas markets, particularly the United States, which accounts for a significant share of revenue for India's leading software exporters.

"The current sell-off in Indian IT stocks is a direct reflex reaction to global tech giant Accenture trimming its full-year revenue outlook," said Shashwat Singh, Fundamental Analyst at Bajaj Broking.

"By nudging its constant-currency revenue growth guidance down to 3-4% from 3-5%, and its core commercial guidance down to 4-5% from 4-6%, Accenture has effectively confirmed that clients remain highly cautious with their wallets. Because Indian IT firms rely heavily on the same global pipeline for discretionary technology projects, this shift in Accenture's forecast serves as a broad warning signal for the entire sector," Singh said.