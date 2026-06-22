Renault India exports 750 vehicles to South Africa from Chennai's Ennore port

CHENNAI: Renault India has begun the export of new Duster, manufactured in its Chennai plant, with a first shipment of 750 vehicles, to South Africa. The shipment, from Ennore port, marks the beginning of Renault India's export programme for the new Duster, with additional international markets planned in the coming months.

This milestone underscores the growing role of India within Renault Group's global manufacturing and export network. It also reflects the company's "futuREady India" strategy to strengthen India's position as a key hub for manufacturing, engineering, and exports.

The new Duster was launched by Renault in January, and the starting price of the vehicle in India is Rs 10.49 lakh. Under its "futuREady India" strategy, Renault aims to make India one of its top three global markets by 2030 and is targeting annual revenue of €2 billion from exports, R&D, and components over the next five years.

Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India, said, "The start of exports of the all-new Duster is an important moment for Renault India and a strong validation of the quality, capabilities, and competitiveness of our operations in Chennai. It reflects the progress we have made in building India into an integral part of Renault’s global industrial footprint."

"India possesses all the fundamentals required to emerge as a leading automotive export hub: world-class manufacturing capabilities, engineering talent, scale, and a rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem. As Renault continues to expand its international footprint, India will play an increasingly strategic role in our future plans. We remain committed to contributing to the country’s manufacturing ambitions and are working towards our objective of generating €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030."

The new Duster is the first Renault vehicle in India to be built on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), a flexible architecture designed to support multiple powertrain technologies. It has also secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across all variants and powertrains, further reinforcing its readiness for both domestic and global markets.