Rupee slips to 94.48 against dollar as global currency pressures weigh

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 15 paise to 94.48 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said the rupee witnessed volatility as steady debt and deposit inflows pulled the domestic currency in one way, while a nervous Middle East and a firm dollar pulled it the other way.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.42, registering a decline of 9 paise from its previous close.

In initial trade it also touched 94.24 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee pared most of its initial gains and settled higher by 7 paise at 94.33 against the US dollar.

"Technically, the 94.00–94.20 zone continues to act as a key support area, while 94.80–95.00 remains the immediate resistance band. With debt inflows showing signs of improvement and oil prices staying relatively contained, the bias remains mildly in favour of rupee appreciation, with USD/INR potentially drifting towards the 94.00–93.80 zone," CR Forex Advisors MD - Amit Pabari said.