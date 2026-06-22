Vodafone Idea raises Rs 1,182.5 crore after allotting 430 crore warrants to Aditya Birla group entity

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) on Monday said it has allotted 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., a promoter group company of the Aditya Birla Group, raising Rs 1,182.5 crore upfront.

The company said in an exchange filing that the allotment was approved by its Capital Raising Committee on June 22, 2026.

The warrants have been issued on a preferential basis at Rs 11 per warrant. Suryaja Investments has paid 25% of the issue price, or Rs 2.75 per warrant, resulting in an immediate inflow of Rs 1,182.5 crore.

Each warrant can be converted into one equity share. The investor may exercise the conversion in one or more tranches within 18 months by paying the remaining 75% of Rs 8.25 per warrant.

If fully converted, the warrants will bring in an additional Rs 3,547.5 crore, taking the total fundraising to Rs 4,730 crore.

The company said its paid-up equity share capital remains unchanged at present, as warrants will convert into shares only upon exercise.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea reported a net profit of Rs 51,970 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 5,286 crore in the previous quarter.

The profit was driven mainly by a one-time gain from reassessment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liabilities by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Revenue from operations rose 0.1% to Rs 11,332 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 11,323 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 4,889 crore, up 1.5% from Rs 4,817 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose to Rs 190, an 8.3% increase from Rs 175 in the same period last year, supported by customer upgrades. Its total subscriber base stood at 192.8 million.