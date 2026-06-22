Why people lose money in equities?

People lose money in equities primarily due to behavioural mistakes, lack of knowledge, and treating the market like a casino (especially F&O), not because the market itself is rigged.

While the Indianmarket (Nifty/Sensex) has delivered strong long-term returns of around 12-15% CAGR over decades for disciplined investors, most retail participants lose money. This is particularly true in short-term trading and derivatives. SEBI Data on Losses show a harsh reality in equity derivatives (F & O):

In FY25, 91% of individual (retail) traders lost money. Aggregate net losses reached Rs1.06 lakh crore in a single year (up 41% YoY).



In the FY22–FY24 period, 93% of individual F&O traders lost money, with total losses exceeding Rs1.8 lakh crore over three years.

Options trading is especially brutal for retail (most losses happen here). Futures are slightly better but still loss-making for most individuals. Cash market (actual buying of shares) sees fewer catastrophic wipeouts, but many still underperform or lose due to poor decisions.