World Bank approves USD 1.5 bn loan to support India's reform program, boost growth and jobs

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors recently approved $1.5 billion in financing to support India’s structural reforms to boost private sector-led job creation and economic growth under the Boosting Job Creation in the Private Sector Development Policy Financing (DPF) Operation.

The DPF Operation, according to a World Bank statement, can create job opportunities for the 11 million youth who will be entering the labor market every year over the next two decades.

The DPF Operation builds on many structural reforms undertaken or initiated in recent years, including tax simplification, trade integration, and legislative and regulatory reforms to improve ease of living and the ease of doing business.

The operation also supports tax and regulatory reforms that reduce barriers to entrepreneurship, updates to the labor laws to make it easier for women to participate in formal employment, measures to streamline trade and investment regimes, and steps to facilitate capital mobilization.

In November 2025, the government consolidated 29 labour laws into four comprehensive Labour Codes, aimed at simplifying compliance, modernising outdated provisions, and creating a more efficient framework for businesses while protecting workers' rights.

According to government estimates, employment in India increased from 452 million in 2017-18 to 604 million in 2023-24, adding more than 150 million jobs over six years.

During the same period, the unemployment rate declined from 6 per cent to 3.2 per cent, while nearly 9 million women joined regular wage employment.

The reforms reflect India's shift towards outcome-oriented governance focused on transparency, predictability, and long-term economic resilience, it said.

The operation is aligned with the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for India for FY26-31 and supports the government's Viksit Bharat by 2047 vision by improving the environment for firms, encouraging private investment, and expanding productive employment opportunities, it said.