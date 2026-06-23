From rally to rout: What sparked the sudden crash in Indian markets?

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp correction on Tuesday (June 23) as a combination of global and domestic factors triggered widespread selling across sectors. After posting strong gains over the previous several sessions, investors turned cautious amid growing concerns over global interest rates, weakness in Asian markets, and profit-booking in heavyweight stocks, leading to a broad-based decline in benchmark indices.

The Sensex ended the session 893.39 points, or 1.16 percent, lower at 76,200.68 today, while the broader Nifty fell 278.80 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 23,824.10.

The sell-off was largely influenced by developments in global markets. Investor sentiment across Asia weakened after a steep correction in South Korea's stock market, which had recently scaled record highs. The sudden reversal raised concerns about stretched valuations in regional equities and prompted investors to reduce exposure to risk assets. The weakness spread across major Asian markets, with Indian equities joining the broader regional decline.

At the same time, concerns surrounding the trajectory of US monetary policy resurfaced. Recent economic data from the United States suggested that inflationary pressures may remain sticky, leading to expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive stance on interest rates for longer than previously anticipated. Higher US interest rates typically strengthen the dollar and reduce the attractiveness of emerging-market assets, prompting foreign investors to adopt a more cautious approach.

"Indian equity markets snapped their recent oil-driven rally and declined sharply alongside global peers as a broad technology-led selloff weighed on sentiment," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

"Losses were led by the IT sector, which declined more than 2%, while a weaker rupee and growing expectations of further US monetary tightening added to investor caution and weighed on overall sentiment. The Nifty opened on a flat note and attempted a recovery during the first half of the session, but intense selling pressure emerged later in the day as weak global cues overwhelmed buying interest, leaving the index down nearly 1%," he added.