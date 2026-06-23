From rally to rout: What sparked the sudden crash in Indian markets?

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp correction on Tuesday (June 23) as a combination of global and domestic factors triggered widespread selling across sectors. After posting strong gains over the previous several sessions, investors turned cautious amid growing concerns over global interest rates, weakness in Asian markets, and profit-booking in heavyweight stocks, leading to a broad-based decline in benchmark indices.
The Sensex ended the session 893.39 points, or 1.16 percent, lower at 76,200.68 today, while the broader Nifty fell 278.80 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 23,824.10.
The sell-off was largely influenced by developments in global markets. Investor sentiment across Asia weakened after a steep correction in South Korea's stock market, which had recently scaled record highs. The sudden reversal raised concerns about stretched valuations in regional equities and prompted investors to reduce exposure to risk assets. The weakness spread across major Asian markets, with Indian equities joining the broader regional decline.
At the same time, concerns surrounding the trajectory of US monetary policy resurfaced. Recent economic data from the United States suggested that inflationary pressures may remain sticky, leading to expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive stance on interest rates for longer than previously anticipated. Higher US interest rates typically strengthen the dollar and reduce the attractiveness of emerging-market assets, prompting foreign investors to adopt a more cautious approach.
"Indian equity markets snapped their recent oil-driven rally and declined sharply alongside global peers as a broad technology-led selloff weighed on sentiment," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.
"Losses were led by the IT sector, which declined more than 2%, while a weaker rupee and growing expectations of further US monetary tightening added to investor caution and weighed on overall sentiment. The Nifty opened on a flat note and attempted a recovery during the first half of the session, but intense selling pressure emerged later in the day as weak global cues overwhelmed buying interest, leaving the index down nearly 1%," he added.
The information technology sector emerged as one of the biggest casualties of the day. IT stocks came under heavy pressure amid concerns about global technology spending and the impact of prolonged high interest rates on corporate investments. Given the sector's significant weight in benchmark indices, losses in major technology companies exerted considerable downward pressure on the broader market.
Metal stocks also witnessed substantial selling as investors reacted to weakness in global commodity markets and concerns over slowing demand from key international economies. The decline in metal counters added to the overall negative sentiment and reinforced the risk-off mood that prevailed throughout the trading session.
Profit-booking played an equally important role in amplifying the market decline. Indian benchmarks had rallied strongly over the previous week, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, stable crude oil prices and optimism surrounding domestic economic growth. Following this sustained uptrend, many investors chose to lock in gains, especially in sectors that had outperformed during the recent rally. The absence of fresh positive triggers made the market vulnerable to a correction once selling pressure began to build.
Foreign institutional investor activity also remained under close scrutiny. Market participants remained wary that a stronger US dollar and the prospect of higher global interest rates could lead to moderation in foreign capital inflows into emerging markets. Such concerns often result in heightened volatility, particularly in markets that have recently witnessed strong rallies.
Banking and financial stocks, which had provided support to the market in recent weeks, were not immune to the broader sell-off. Although domestic economic fundamentals remain relatively strong, investors preferred to reduce exposure across sectors rather than selectively rotate into defensive pockets. This resulted in widespread declines across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.
Despite the sharp fall, other analysts noted that the correction appeared to be driven more by external developments and short-term profit-booking rather than any significant deterioration in India's macroeconomic outlook. The domestic economy continues to benefit from resilient consumption, healthy corporate earnings expectations, government-led infrastructure spending and a relatively stable inflation environment. However, global factors such as US interest-rate expectations, currency movements and investor risk appetite are likely to continue influencing market direction in the near term.
They also said that while the correction unsettled investors, market participants will now closely monitor upcoming global economic data and central bank signals for clues on the sustainability of risk appetite in financial markets.