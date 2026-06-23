Nifty and Sensex drop over 1% each

Hit by negative global cues amid a sharp selloff across AI technology stocks, India’s equity market came under pressure on Tuesday with the benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – sliding more than 1% each. At close, the Nifty50 declined 1.16% to settle at 23,824, while the Sensex fell 1.16% to close at 76,200.

Selling in Indian equities on Tuesday intensified after Korea’s Kospi plunged about 10%, and trading was briefly suspended after a steep decline in chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. The two stocks witnessed profit booking over stretched valuation concerns after a prolonged rally. The mood worsened when US futures fell as much as 2.5%, pointing to a weak open on Wall Street.

“The Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp sell-off and closed significantly lower, tracking weakness across Asian markets. Investor sentiment turned cautious after South Korea's KOSPI triggered a circuit breaker, leading to a 20-minute trading halt as the index plunged nearly 9% amid profit booking following its recent record rally, which had been driven by strong gains in semiconductor stocks and robust foreign inflows,” Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI SECURITIES.

Sectorally, investors dumped metal stocks, with the Nifty Metal index plunging over 3%, followed by the Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank indices, which declined 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. IT stocks remained under pressure, with the Nifty IT index declining after brokerages including Jefferies and Morgan Stanley flagged softer demand trends following a weaker-than-expected outlook from Accenture.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.05% while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 0.48%. The sharp selloff across categories wiped out investors’ wealth by Rs 6 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 475 lakh crore from Rs 480.6 lakh crore in the previous session.