Rupee falls 6 paise to 94.69 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee fell 6 paise to 94.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the greenback strengthened further to hover around its 13-month high.

FII outflows and a weaker start to the morning trade at the domestic equity markets put further pressure on the rupee while a decline in crude oil prices cushioned against a steeper decline, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.73 against the US dollar before rising to 94.69, down 6 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 30 paise to close at 94.63 against the US dollar on Monday.

"The rupee opened weaker against the US dollar, as mounting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike and broad-based dollar strength weighed on Asian currencies. The greenback hovered near a 13-month high, supported by optimism surrounding US-Iran peace negotiations and weakness in major currencies, particularly the British pound and Japanese yen," Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said.