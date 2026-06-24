Adani Group announces nuclear energy sector entry, targets 10 GW power generation capacity

Adani Group on Wednesday announced its entry into the nuclear energy sector through Adani Atomic Energy, targeting 10 GW of nuclear power generation capacity by 2035, as part of its broader strategy to support India's long-term energy security and clean power needs.
Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman Gautam Adani said the group has already identified land for the proposed nuclear projects and is positioning itself to meet the country's growing demand for reliable, round-the-clock clean energy.
“Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India’s long-term energy future. With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power,” said Chairman of Adani Group.
The group also outlined progress across its energy, infrastructure, logistics, airports, data centre and mining businesses.
At Adani Energy Solutions, the company's transmission order book rose to Rs 72,000 crore. It secured several major projects, including the Khavda South-Olpad HVDC transmission line, strengthening its position as India's only private-sector player with proven HVDC capability.
The company also announced a partnership with Druk Green Power Corporation. Under the agreement, Adani Group and DGPC will jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower projects in Bhutan.
“At Adani Power, we are implementing India’s largest ever private sector power capex programme of over Rs 2 lakh crore, with a target of reaching 45 GW of capacity over the next five years."
On logistics and connectivity, Adani said Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo in FY26, creating a pathway towards achieving 1 billion tonnes of cargo handling capacity by 2030.
He said the group's integrated network of ports, special economic zones (SEZs), logistics assets and maritime services continues to strengthen its market position while helping reduce the cost and complexity of India's trade.
Highlighting the performance of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Adani said:
“I am proud to specifically say that Vizhinjam, one of the most strategic ports on the global maritime route, delivered a record first year by crossing 1 million TEUs. This is the fastest pace ever achieved by any Indian port and a strong signal of India’s arrival on the global transshipment map,” said Adani.
In the aviation sector, the group inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new integrated terminal building at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
According to Adani, the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai Airport in December 2025 marked a significant milestone, with the airport being developed with a planned capacity of 90 million passengers annually in just over four years.
In digital infrastructure, the group said its data centre business is progressing towards building a 3 GW platform by 2030. Adani highlighted the company's binding MoU with Google for a gigawatt-scale data centre project in Visakhapatnam.
He said the partnership reflects both the scale of India's digital demand and the confidence global technology firms such as Microsoft, Uber and Flipkart have placed in the group.
In the mining segment, Adani said four new Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) agreements increased the group's mining capacity to 145 million tonnes per annum, further strengthening its position as India's largest private-sector miner.
On financial performance, the group reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore in FY26, up 7.4% year-on-year. EBITDA rose to Rs 94,834 crore, while the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at 3.3x.
Profit after tax increased 13.9% to Rs 46,376 crore, while cash flow stood at Rs 67,995 crore.
“These record numbers give us the financial strength, liquidity and confidence to fund our ambitious capex plans and continue building at unmatched scale across India’s core infrastructure sectors,” he added.