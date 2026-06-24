Adani Group announces nuclear energy sector entry, targets 10 GW power generation capacity

Adani Group on Wednesday announced its entry into the nuclear energy sector through Adani Atomic Energy, targeting 10 GW of nuclear power generation capacity by 2035, as part of its broader strategy to support India's long-term energy security and clean power needs.

Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman Gautam Adani said the group has already identified land for the proposed nuclear projects and is positioning itself to meet the country's growing demand for reliable, round-the-clock clean energy.

“Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India’s long-term energy future. With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power,” said Chairman of Adani Group.

The group also outlined progress across its energy, infrastructure, logistics, airports, data centre and mining businesses.

At Adani Energy Solutions, the company's transmission order book rose to Rs 72,000 crore. It secured several major projects, including the Khavda South-Olpad HVDC transmission line, strengthening its position as India's only private-sector player with proven HVDC capability.

The company also announced a partnership with Druk Green Power Corporation. Under the agreement, Adani Group and DGPC will jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower projects in Bhutan.

“At Adani Power, we are implementing India’s largest ever private sector power capex programme of over Rs 2 lakh crore, with a target of reaching 45 GW of capacity over the next five years."

On logistics and connectivity, Adani said Adani Ports handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo in FY26, creating a pathway towards achieving 1 billion tonnes of cargo handling capacity by 2030.

He said the group's integrated network of ports, special economic zones (SEZs), logistics assets and maritime services continues to strengthen its market position while helping reduce the cost and complexity of India's trade.

Highlighting the performance of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Adani said:

“I am proud to specifically say that Vizhinjam, one of the most strategic ports on the global maritime route, delivered a record first year by crossing 1 million TEUs. This is the fastest pace ever achieved by any Indian port and a strong signal of India’s arrival on the global transshipment map,” said Adani.