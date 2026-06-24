Led by KKR, CSK, 5 IPL franchises join Hurun’s most valued cos list

With a valuation of a whopping `20,850 crore, IPL franchise KKR tops the list of the private cricket leagues, ranking it as the 270th most valued private company, followed by CSK at the 285th slot with a valuation of `19,550 crore and RCB at the third slot with a valuation of `16,700 crore, ranking it at the 330th slot, according to a list published by Hurun.

The other two in the list of five IPL franchises are Rajasthan Royals, occupying the 343rd position with a valuation of `15,700 crore, and Punjab Kings coming at the 390th position with a valuation of `14,050 crore, Hurun India said on Wednesday.

The Hurun India-Burgundy Private (Axis Bank) list of 500 top ranking companies said this is the first time that IPL franchises join the list, demonstrating the growing financial strength of sports franchises.

According to the 2026 list, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings have all secured places among the most valuable non-state-run companies.

Collectively, these five franchises are valued at nearly `87,000 crore, placing them alongside established businesses across sectors such as technology, finance, manufacturing and consumer goods, the report said, adding the ranking highlight the IPL's transformation from a domestic cricket competition into one of the world's most powerful sports and entertainment properties.

Since its inception in 2008, the cricket league has attracted global investors, multinational sponsors and record-breaking media rights deals, which are factors that have fundamentally altered the economics of the sport.

One of the biggest contributors to franchise valuations has been the rapid growth in broadcasting and digital media revenues. The IPL's media rights, sold for nearly `48,400 crore in 2022, is one of the most lucrative deals in global sports and provides franchises with a substantial and recurring revenue stream.

The teams’ diversified revenue streams also include sponsorships, ticketing, merchandising, licensing, digital content, and international expansion. Several IPL owners now operate teams across overseas T20 leagues, creating multi-franchise ecosystems that generate commercial opportunities throughout the year.