Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi’s compensation rises 11.8% to Rs 67.55 crore in FY26

Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mohit Joshi received total compensation of Rs 67.55 crore in the financial year 2025-26, an increase of 11.8% from the previous year, according to the company’s annual report.

The compensation package included salary, performance-linked bonus and gains from exercised Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). Excluding ESOPs, Joshi’s remuneration increased by 20.39%, the report said.

His FY26 remuneration comprised an actual salary of about Rs 17 crore, ESOP gains worth around Rs 36.65 crore and performance-linked bonus pay of about Rs 13.8 crore.

According to the annual report, Joshi held 4,68,130 stock options at the beginning of the year and received another 1,97,718 options during FY26. He exercised 2,35,364 stock options during the year.

The report said Joshi’s remuneration, including ESOPs, was about 1,085.27 times the median remuneration of employees. It also noted that median employee remuneration declined by 4.89% during the year.

Meanwhile, TCS CEO K Krithivasan took home Rs 28 crore in FY26, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Rs 82.6 crore, Wipro’s Srinivas Pallia Rs 49.6 crore and LTM’s Venu Lambu Rs 27.26 crore.