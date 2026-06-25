Housing sales rises 19% to 1.12L units in Q2, Southern cities lead momentum: PropEquity

Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities rose 19% year-on-year to 1,12,458 units during the April-June quarter (Q2 2026) despite geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. The surge is attributed to a multi-quarter rise in housing supply at 1,17,609 units, up 43% Y-o-Y, according to NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales rose 14% while supply rose by 27% in Q2 2026.

The southern markets outperformed other markets with Bengaluru witnessing 47% growth at 21,516 units, Hyderabad 22% growth at 14,410 units and Chennai 18% rise at 6323 units.

The western markets, too, saw strong housing sales with Navi Mumbai recording 61% growth at 11,029 units, followed by Mumbai 32% at 10,561 units, Thane 10% at 16,386 units and Pune 9% at 18,737 units.

Kolkata with 23% decline at 3,414 units and Delhi-NCR with 14% decline at 10,082 units lagged in housing sales in Q2 2026.

“Indian housing market has remained resilient despite the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. Southern markets continue to lead growth, while Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have also seen strong demand. Although some regions such as Thane and Delhi-NCR have witnessed relatively softer activity, overall market sentiment remains positive,” said Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity.

He added, “An important trend has been the rise in new supply after several quarters of constrained launches leading to stronger absorption levels across key markets. This indicates that demand remains healthy and the ongoing conflict has had minimal impact on the real estate sector.”

On the supply front, Navi Mumbai topped with 116% Y-o-Y growth at 9,902 units followed by Mumbai with 111% growth at 10,438 units, Hyderabad with 75% growth at 18,407 units and Bengaluru with 71% growth at 24,340 units. Markets like Chennai, Pune and Thane saw growth in supply between 6%-41%.

Hyderabad emerged as the second highest housing supply market after Bengaluru displacing Pune, Thane and Delhi-NCR. Delhi-NCR saw 6% decline in housing supply at 12,977 units while Kolkata saw 2% decline at 2,608 units.

“We are also witnessing greater interest in the Indian real estate market from investors who were previously evaluating opportunities in the Middle East due to India's economic stability, infrastructure growth and encouraging long-term real estate fundamentals,” said Jasuja.