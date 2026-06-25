India’s electronics imports 2.4 times exports, industry seeks higher value addition, dedicated clusters

Despite electronics emerging as one of India's largest export categories, the country continues to remain heavily dependent on imports, with electronics imports exceeding exports by nearly 2.4 times in FY26.

According to data from the Commerce Ministry, India's electronics exports stood at $47.69 billion during April 2025-March 2026, while imports were significantly higher at $116.18 billion, resulting in deficit of $68 billion. Electronics accounted for nearly 11% of India's total exports and about 15% of the country's import basket during the year.

Industry executives say the widening trade gap is less a consequence of rising imports and more a reflection of India's inability to scale exports due to low domestic value addition and the absence of dedicated manufacturing ecosystems.

Imports of electronic goods grew more than 17% during FY26, with accumulators and batteries registering the sharpest increase of nearly 51%. China remained the dominant source of imports, accounting for around 38% of India's imports of electronic instruments.

According to the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), increasing imports is not necessarily a concern if they support export-oriented manufacturing. The larger challenge, however, is India's limited domestic value addition (DVA), which constrains its ability to move up the global electronics value chain.

ICEA estimates that domestic value addition in electronics manufacturing currently stands at only 18-20%. To emerge as a major global electronics manufacturing hub, India will need to raise DVA to 35-40% over the next five years.

Industry leaders argue that a strategy focused solely on import substitution may not deliver sustainable gains and could undermine competitiveness.