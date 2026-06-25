India's startup pipeline narrows despite rise in unicorns and IPOs in H1

ndia's technology startup ecosystem produced more unicorns and faster public listings in the first half of 2026, even as fewer new companies secured funding.

Technology startups raised $7.2 billion across 652 equity funding rounds between January 1 and June 24, according to Tracxn. While total funding rose 12% from a year earlier, the number of deals fell 43%, showing that investors continued to back fewer companies with larger investments.

First-time funded startups fell 31% year on year to 218, while the number of companies added to the Soonicorn Club dropped 47% to 54. Seed funding rounds declined to 420 from 938 in the second half of 2023, and the number of institutional investors active in India fell to 488 from a peak of 824 in H1 2024.

At the same time, companies that had already scaled continued to find routes to the public market. Thirteen technology companies completed initial public offerings during H1 2026, up from 12 a year earlier. Their average market capitalisation rose to $297 million from $162 million, while the average time from first funding to IPO fell to 8.1 years from 14.5 years.

"The exits and unicorns visible today reflect capital deployed in earlier cycles; the depth of the next cycle will be determined by what is funded at seed today," Tracxn said. "The underlying pattern, fewer rounds at larger average size, has intensified every half-year since 2022 and reflects a settled investor discipline rather than a temporary reaction to macro uncertainty."

Five companies crossed the $1 billion valuation mark during the period, compared with four in H1 2025. AI infrastructure company Neysa and AI startup Sarvam, both founded in 2023, reached unicorn status within 1.3 years and 2.5 years, respectively. KreditBee, Skyroot and Square Yards also joined the unicorn club after taking between eight and 12 years to reach the milestone.