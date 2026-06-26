Apple's price hike unlikely to dent India demand; may strengthen premium appeal, say analysts

Following Apple's price hike, analysts believe it is unlikely to impact iPhone sales in the country. According to them, Apple is the last major player to raise prices, while most of its competitors have already implemented multiple price hikes. In fact, Apple's delayed price increase has provided the company with some relief from a competitive standpoint. Analysts also believe iPhone users may view this as an anticipated price increase and could potentially advance their purchase decisions.

According to Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, memory prices have increased more than fourfold since Q4 2025, and this single component has eroded the profit margins of most consumer electronics players. Apple has done well to hold prices steady until now, though it hinted at increases last week.

Pathak said the growing demand for AI infrastructure has fundamentally changed the memory supply chain, meaning higher BOM (Bill of Materials) costs are now a lasting challenge.

“We also expect other PC and tablet OEMs to follow Apple's example. They may raise prices on select products, cut discounts, or adjust their product lines to focus more on premium devices,” said Pathak.

Navkendar Singh, an analyst with IDC, is of the view that the memory supply situation is not very good and is not expected to improve anytime soon—not until 2027, and it could even extend to 2028. According to him, Apple is actually one of the last companies to increase prices across the board. PC manufacturers have already done that, and Android smartphone players have also implemented multiple price hikes.

When asked how it would impact the sales of Apple devices in the country, Singh said that, considering Apple's brand halo and strong brand salience, the price hike is unlikely to have much impact on demand.