Asian shares plunge as traders sell to lock in profits after recent rallies driven by AI

BANGKOK: Shares plunged Friday in Asia, led by heavy losses in Japan and South Korea as traders sold to lock in gains from recent rallies in stocks related to artificial intelligence.

U.S. futures also declined, while oil prices fell.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index shed 5% to 68,783.50 and the Kospi in Seoul plunged 8.4% to 8,182.54.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.9% to 22,644.49, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 2.1% to 4,032.30.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 8,745.80.

Taiwan’s Taiex gave up 3.3%.

Both the Nikkei and Kospi hit record highs earlier this week.

The wide swings are typical of recent volatility in markets as investors react to the deluge of dollars heading into AI data centers and other investments.

On Thursday, the U.S. stock market drifted to a mixed finish after several AI stocks veered back up the roller coaster, while Apple shares dropped 6.1% after the company hiked prices on many of its products.

The S&P 500 finished nearly unchanged with a dip of less than 0.1% after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 71 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.

Micron Technology helped lead the market after jumping 15.7%. The maker of computer memory reported much bigger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, and it gave a stronger growth forecast for the current quarter than Wall Street expected. That helped allay worries a bit that its stock had grown too expensive after coming into the day with a surge of 267% so far this year.