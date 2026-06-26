India to deploy 1,000 trade advisers ahead of India-UK CETA to help exporters

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday confirmed that Ministry of Commerce will deploy 1,000 advisory personnel across the country to upgrade its trade portal to help exporters maximise benefits under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is scheduled to be effective from July 15.

During his address at the 10th Annual UK-India Week in London, Goyal said, “The India-UK partnership has expanded beyond traditional trade to encompass strategic sectors such as technology, sovereign AI, critical minerals, defence and clean energy.”

Commerce ministry stated that the support measures are aimed at helping the Indian exporters, particularly small businesses and first-time exporters, take advantage of market access opportunities under the agreement. Goyal attended India Global Forum (IGF) Capital Frontiers Forum in London.

Goyal participated in a series of high-level engagements during the 10th Annual UK-India Week in London today, highlighting the opportunities arising from the forthcoming implementation of CETA on July 15, 2026. As India's most comprehensive free trade agreement to date, the India-UK CETA is projected to increase bilateral trade by GBP 25.5 billion annually.

The UK and India on June 17 announced their landmark trade deal will enter into force next month so working people and businesses can benefit. The agreement will provide a five-year exemption from social security contributions for eligible Indian professionals working in the UK and alsoshields 85% of Indian steel exports from the UK’s new restrictive safeguard tariffs.