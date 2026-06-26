Investors turn bullish on IndiGo shares

With headwinds of West Asia conflict now behind and international oil prices, including jet fuel prices, having come down significantly, investors have turned bullish on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd with shares of IndiGo, rising about 22% in the past one month, one of the highest among Nifty50 and Sensex constituents.

The stock advanced 5% on Thursday to close at Rs 5,462 apiece. Analysts feel that IndiGo’s strong operational metrics and dominant market share augur well for them to benefit from easing oil prices, stability in the rupee and a revival in travel demand.

“The signing of the peace deal between USA and Iran after a more than 3 month conflict will lead to correction in crude oil prices which also ease jet fuel (ATF) prices as well as supply fears. The rupee too is expected to appreciate vs the USD leading to beneficial impact for Interglobe on its aircraft lease payments. The opening of the airspace over Iran will also enable the company to relaunch its flights on the suspended routes to Central Asia and Europe,” said Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.

The brokerage has a buy call on IndiGo with a target price of Rs 5,845. While international ATF prices have declined nearly 25% in one month and around 40-45% from the peak level in April, the rupee continues to trade below the 95 level against the dollar.

Agrawal added that the aviation industry in India is on a high growth path with the addition of newer airports, better infrastructure at terminals, improving the ease of air travel, people migrating from long-distance train travel to flights, as well as a rise in international air travel. Indigo’s market share has risen from 55% in Mar 2022 to 64% currently, led by multiple factors such as disruption in the operations of other carriers due to the grounding of aircraft, delay in deliveries of new aircraft, financial troubles, pilot and cabin crew shortage, as well as airspace closures.

“Its low-cost operating model has allowed the airline to withstand multiple headwinds such as volatility in ATF prices and the currency, weather and geopolitical-related disruptions to flight schedules and grounding of several aircraft due to engine-related issues,” stated Agrawal.

IndiGo, along with other airlines, faced severe challenges in recent times due to the weakening of the rupee, a 2.5x jump in international ATF prices when tensions escalated in West Asia and frequent airspace closures in the region. Despite reporting net loss of Rs 2,536 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26), the airline maintained that demand for air travel remained strong.