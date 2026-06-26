OpenAI appoints former Uber India chief Prabhjeet Singh as India MD

BENGALURU: OpenAI has appointed former Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh as its Managing Director for India, strengthening its leadership team as the artificial intelligence company expands its presence in one of its top priority markets.



Singh will join OpenAI in September and report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, the company said on Friday.



As OpenAI’s most senior executive in India, Singh will oversee the company’s performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption, strategic partnerships, regulatory engagement and operations.

He will also focus on building partnerships across India’s AI ecosystem while helping consumers, businesses, institutions and government bodies adopt artificial intelligence.



The appointment comes as OpenAI increases its investments in India, where demand for generative AI products has grown rapidly among consumers, startups and enterprises.



Singh joins OpenAI after spending nearly 11 years at Uber. Most recently, he served as President of Uber India and South Asia, leading the company’s mobility business across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.



During his tenure at Uber, the company expanded services including Auto, Moto and Shuttle, increased its focus on electric mobility, and formed partnerships with digital public infrastructure initiatives such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).



Before joining Uber in 2015, Singh worked at McKinsey & Company as an Associate Partner. He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad.