From floods to war, state-run oil firms prove indispensable despite repeated privatisation bids

The response reflected a playbook honed over decades: absorb global shocks first and shield consumers for as long as possible.

That came at a cost. Even as IOC, BPCL and HPCL await full government compensation for selling subsidised cooking gas in 2025-26, they chose to hold petrol and diesel prices steady through more than three months of turmoil in West Asia, sacrificing earnings to cushion consumers.

According to Crisil Ratings, the three state-run retailers are estimated to have incurred net under-recoveries of Rs 40,000-45,000 crore between March and May, after accounting for inventory gains - almost equivalent to their combined annual profits.

Private-sector fuel retailers, by contrast, passed on higher costs more quickly. Companies, such as Nayara Energy and Shell, raised pump prices by a steeper margin during the period, industry officials said.

A similar pattern played out during the COVID-19 pandemic. As demand collapsed and fuel marketing became unviable, several private retailers put up "no stock" signs at outlets across the country. State-run OMCs continued supplies, with the government invoking emergency provisions to ensure private outlets were also supplied with fuel, even if at prices higher than those charged by public-sector retailers.

Industry officials said India could have faced a very different situation had either BPCL or HPCL, which together account for roughly half of the country's fuel retail network and around a quarter of sales each, been privatised under the government's disinvestment plans in the early 2000s or again two decades later.

Unlike state-owned firms, private owners would have been under little obligation to sell petrol, diesel or LPG below market prices or absorb prolonged under-recoveries in the national interest, they said.

"What that would have meant for a country as dependent on imported oil as India can only be imagined," one official said, arguing that public ownership has enabled the companies to prioritise energy security over profitability during successive crises.

Unlike purely commercial energy companies, India's state-run refiners are expected to fulfil a strategic mandate alongside generating profits.

Together, IOC, BPCL and HPCL account for nearly 90 per cent of the country's fuel retail network, operate most of its refining capacity, maintain extensive pipeline infrastructure and supply petroleum products to every corner of the country, including remote regions where private operators often have little commercial incentive to serve.