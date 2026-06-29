Adding mid-cap magic to one’s portfolio

Post SEBI’s rationalization and re-categorisation of funds some years ago, Mid Cap Funds, as its title suggests are a category of equity fundsthat invest predominantly in mid-sized companies. It needs to invest at least 65 per cent of its corpus in mid cap stocks. Investors back mid-cap funds in the belief that the fund managers will identify and invest in mid cap companies which have the potential to grow into large cap companies.

As mentioned at the outset, this category was introduced as part of are-categorization of Equity Funds by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI) in October,2017. SEBI defines a mid-cap company as those listed companies which are ranked from 101stto 250that Indian stock exchanges in the terms of market capitalization. Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the number of a company's shares outstanding by its stock price per share.

This was a good move by SEBI as prior to the categorization, most funds used labels loosely and notwithstanding what the label suggested, investments were made across large, mid and small caps fungibly. Stock selection then seemed driven by a competitor’s returns and dividend payouts, which came at a cost to serious long term investors.

Historically, Mid Cap funds have proved to be relatively more volatile than large cap funds but provided relatively more stability to the portfolio during volatile market conditions as compared to small cap funds. Since its component, mid-cap companies are emerging companies of reasonable size, they don’t carry the same quantum of risk as small caps.