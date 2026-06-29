Making sense of dark clouds in the financial world

It is gloomy for sure lately. Clouds are gathering on the horizon, but the monsoon season is crawling forward. There are fears of rising prices, volatility and flattened yields.

“Climate risk at this point is no longer a distant issue; it is intersecting with geopolitics and inflation in real time,” said an analysis in the latest NSE monthly PULSE bulletin.

Headline inflation stood at 3.9% in May 2026, but the food and beverages basket firmed up much faster, at 4.5%. The latest RBI analysis projects consumer price inflation of over 5.1% for 2026-27. At the same time, the forecast for the South-West monsoon has been revised down to 90% of the long-period average, with a 60% probability of a rainfall deficit. When erratic weather acts as a supply-side shock to agriculture, everyday consumption costs typically face prolonged upward pressure.

The other factor influencing your money is the volatility of financial markets. Foreign portfolio investors continue to pull money out of India, driven by global uncertainties and a weak rupee. They are rallying behind businesses influencing the artificial intelligence-driven technology ecosystem. Profit growth in the US is so strong that US-based investors need not look elsewhere. Strong demand and investment by major corporations are keeping US interest rates high. The tepid profit growth in India gives no reason for large US-based institutional investors to invest abroad.

Kotak Securities, which actively caters to institutional investors, notes that for global capital allocators focused on pure value, indices like China's Shanghai Composite or Brazil's Bovespa (IBOV) offer significantly cheaper absolute entry points, trading at price-to-book (P/B) ratios that are nearly half India's 2.9X premium. That clearly means FPIs are in no hurry to return to India.