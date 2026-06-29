Need four 4 broader reforms to accelerate growth: CII President R Mukundan 

For India to grow in double-digit figures, there is a need to have 4 broader reforms, tells R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Chemicals and the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the 2026-27 term. Mukundan, in an interaction with TNIE's Arshad Khan, has suggested Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for new and emerging businesses, and access to foreign capital and technologies, so Indian firms can compete against global brands. In an interview with TNIE as CII President, Mukundan pitched the idea of building Brand India, the West Asia crisis and India Inc’s stand on AI and semiconductor businesses. Edited Excerpts:

From tariff to geopolitical tension, there is so much uncertainty across the globe. Can India and India Inc thrive in such a volatile environment ?

I think if you look at the current context, there are broadly 2 themes which will run for the long term and one theme, which is going to be the episode. The thing which is gonna run for the long term is fundamentally what our external affairs minister calls: Unipolar to Multipolar. The impact of that will be felt over a long period of time and will keep changing. The second theme is two forces on us - digital AI, and sustainability and climate. The third, which I call an episode, is the geopolitical tension. Today, five wars are fought across the world, and we get news of only one. These wars severely affect the supply chain and disrupt trade activity. I think countries will do a lot now, especially in terms of building alternate routes and diversifying supply.

If you go by the past track record of over 25 years, only 3 economies, above $150 billion in size, have grown greater than 6% consistently, except for one or two COVID years. These economies are India, China and Vietnam. If you take a figure of more than half a trillion, only India and China have managed to grow in this range. We can certainly thrive, but our aim should be to thrive the most. We have to push our GDP growth into double digits, and for that we need reforms.

What sort of reforms are you suggesting or seeking from the government?

There are broadly 4 kinds of reforms we are talking about. One is foundation reform, the second is factor reform, the third is future-ready reform, and the fourth is fiscal and monetary reform. These reforms include improving the ease of doing business ecosystem, focusing on agriculture and MSMEs, giving a boost to exploration and mining, labour reforms, and establishing GST-like Councils for critical reform areas like Agriculture, Power, Land, Education and Health, investing in AI and emerging technology and a wide range of taxation reforms to boost FDI and bring meaningful changes in the PLI scheme.