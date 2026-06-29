Persistent Systems shares tumble 11% as Nagarro acquisition sparks growth and integration concerns

Persistent Systems shares fell 11% on Monday, touching a two-year low after the company announced its $1.3 billion acquisition of Germany-based IT services firm Nagarro over the weekend.

The stock closed 11.3% lower at Rs 4,292, its lowest level since June 2024.

The deal is the biggest acquisition by Persistent since its listing in 2010. The company expects the acquisition to make it India's seventh-largest IT services company, with combined annual revenue of about $2.9 billion.

Following the announcement, at least four brokerages raised concerns about Nagarro's growth, profitability and the challenges of integrating the business.

Persistent reported revenue of $1.65 billion in 2025-26, up 17% year-on-year. Nagarro reported revenue of $999 million in calendar year 2025, with growth of 2.8%. Nagarro also reported an operating margin of 10.9% in 2025, compared with Persistent's 15.6%.

"While valuations on an EV/sales (enterprise value-to-sales) basis seem reasonable, we expect the acquisition to dilute the combined entity's revenue growth and profitability profile in the near term," said Sameer Pardikar, IT services analyst at Elara Capital.

Persistent Chief Executive Sandeep Kalra said the combined company's operating margins would not be lower than Persistent's current margins as it would pursue "cost synergies" and reinvest cash into new growth areas.

Brokerages also pointed to weak demand conditions and the risks of integrating a large business in Europe.