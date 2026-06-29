Prosus India reports 13% rise in revenue during FY26 after PayU turns EBITDA positive

Consumer internet investor Prosus reported a 13% increase in revenue from its India business during FY26, driven by growth at PayU, which turned EBITDA positive for the first time.

PayU's revenue rose to $781 million during the financial year, while adjusted EBITDA stood at $18 million, marking its first positive annual EBITDA. The company processed a total payment volume (TPV) of $90 billion during the year. Payments revenue increased 6% to $577 million, with payments EBITDA reaching $12 million. Its credit business also reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $6 million.

Prosus said its India ecosystem continued to expand through acquisitions and investments, including Rapido and ixigo. It added that PayU was becoming more connected across its portfolio by adding partnerships and creating cross-platform synergies.

The India business contributed to Prosus' broader performance during FY26, when the group reported ecosystem revenue of $9.7 billion, up 57% year-on-year, while ecosystem adjusted EBITDA increased 84% to $1.3 billion. The company also generated record free cash flow of $1.5 billion during the year. It said all three regional ecosystems, including India, were profitable.

Fabricio Bloisi, Chief Executive Officer of Prosus, said, "At Prosus we are building something fundamentally different, an AI-powered Lifestyle Ecosystem that gets smarter and stronger with every interaction. Eighteen months ago, this was a vision. Today the integrated ecosystem is a reality, and it's scaling fast. The more we grow, the greater the opportunity ahead."

He added, "Our AI capabilities are live, scaling and delivering real competitive advantage. We are moving from reactive platforms to intelligent systems that predict, personalise and execute, based on proprietary data."

Nico Marais, Chief Financial Officer of Prosus, said, "FY26 was a landmark year for Prosus. We delivered strong free cash flow, tripled our ecosystem aEBITDA in two years, and achieved profitability across all three regional ecosystems."

He added that the company would continue investing in iFood and Just Eat Takeaway.com, maintain its buyback programme and continue building Prosus Plus.

Beyond India, Prosus reported that Latin America and Europe also recorded profitable operations during FY26. The company said its AI platform, ToqanClaw, is now available to more than five million partners globally as it expands the use of AI across its businesses.