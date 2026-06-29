Stocks mixed, oil edges up after US-Iran clashes

LONDON: Stocks diverged and oil prices edged higher on Monday after the US and Iran exchanged fire over the weekend, underscoring the fragility of their agreement to end the war.

While the US said it had agreed with Iran to halt the attacks and continue talks, the strikes disrupted shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

Oil prices, which last week fell to pre-war levels, rose slightly on Monday.

"The impact on oil prices remains relatively contained," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

"News that some key markets have even turned oversupplied thanks to the release of strategic reserves and oil tankers quietly making their way out of Hormuz has certainly helped investors react more moderately to the latest escalation," she added.

In Europe, London and Paris retreated, while Frankfurt edged up in midday deals.

Asian stock markets fared better with Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai all closing higher.

Investor confidence remained shaky, however, after last week saw markets whipsaw on growing concerns about a tech bubble fuelled by the AI boom.

Tech firms were again in the spotlight, with South Korean chip makers SK hynix and Samsung extending last week's selling and weighing on Seoul's Kospi.