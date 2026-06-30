Coal India to invest Rs 1,900 crore in R&D by FY30, shifts focus to advanced technologies

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) plans to invest around Rs 1,900 crore in research and development (R&D) activities by FY30 as it steps up efforts to drive technological transformation and diversify into advanced energy technologies.

The company's R&D push gained momentum in FY25 with the establishment of the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER), a hub-and-spoke model for research and innovation. Since then, CIL has shifted its focus from proof-of-concept studies to prototype development corresponding to Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-4 and above.

"We intend to shift R&D to a higher orbit to drive the company's future growth and technological transformation," a senior CIL official said.

CIL's R&D expenditure rose four-fold to Rs 245 crore in FY25 from Rs 61 crore in FY24. The Department of Public Enterprises mandates central public sector enterprises to spend, on average, one per cent of the preceding three years' Profit Before Tax on R&D. To strengthen its innovation ecosystem, CIL has also formulated a comprehensive R&D policy.

As part of its industry-academia collaboration, the company has set up three Centres of Excellence (CoEs) at premier IITs—Centre of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) at IIT Hyderabad, Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) at IIT Madras, and Innovation in Mining (IMiN) at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad.