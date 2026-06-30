Domestic financial system remains resilient despite external shocks, says RBI report

MUMBAI: Domestic financial system remains resilient, underpinned by strong bank and non-bank balance sheets, said the Reserve Bank's Financial Stability Report (FSR) released on Tuesday.

Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) remain safe and sound, supported by strong capital and liquidity buffers, continued improvement in asset quality, and stable profitability, it said.

It further said macro stress test results indicate that the banking system remains well-positioned to absorb potential shocks, with aggregate capital ratios projected to remain comfortably above regulatory thresholds even under hypothetical adverse scenarios.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) also remain financially sound, supported by strong capitalisation, healthy profitability, and improving asset quality.

However, the report noted that AI-enabled cyberattacks are the most important near-term challenge from a cyber threats perspective.

In the Foreword to the report, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the global economy and the financial system are being reshaped by two profound forces -- growing geopolitical fragmentation and technological disruption brought about by rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI).