Electric car penetration to surpass 8% in FY27 and hit 10% in FY28: TMPV’s Shailesh Chandra

NEW DELHI: Electric car sales will continue to grow, with their penetration in total passenger vehicle (PV) sales likely to surpass 8% in FY27 and reach 10% in FY2028, said Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle (TMPV) Managing Director Shailesh Chandra on Tuesday. For TMPV, which dominated the electric car market with 40% share, Chandra said that their target to have 30% sales coming from EVs by FY31 remains intact.

“From 2.5% in FY25, 4.5% in FY26 and now to 7-7.5% in Q1 of FY27, the segment has evolved from early adopters to mainstream buyers,” said Chandra while attributing the rise in EV sales to new models launches by OEMs, overcoming the the barriers that existed in different sub segment, and finally the Middle East crisis which acted as a force multiplier to an already growing EV industry.

Chandra stated that EV bookings for them have grown 3X what they were a year ago, and the company continue to ramp up production to meet the growing demand. TMPV had recently unveiled a phased plan to raise its annual manufacturing capacity to 13 lakh units from around 9 lakh units. The home-grown automaker also outlined an ambitious growth roadmap, including planned capital expenditure of up to Rs 40,000 crore over the next five years, as it targets a 20% share in India’s domestic passenger vehicle market by FY31.