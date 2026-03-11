Kerala-based AI startup Genrobotics secures big deal from Singapore govt, aims IPO in two years

CHENNAI: In a major milestone to Kerala’s startup ecosystem, India’s first physical AI company with expertise in sanitation and medical portfolio Genrobotics Innovation secured a contract from Singapore’s national water agency Public Utility Board to deploy nearly 44 robots for the update water infrastructure across the country.

“The company will deploy these robots in Singapore in the next two financial years, charging nearly 2 to 2.5 crore per project. The implementation will happen within 18 months,” Vimal Govindan MK, CEO at Genrobotics, told TNIE on Wednesday.

The total value of the contract is nearly Rs 80 crore. The company won the contracts after intense evaluation, involving more than 600 global competitors, which took nearly 18 months for finalising the deal. It will deploy Wilboar, an advanced robot rover designed for cleaning hazardous, confined spaces like sewer wells, stormwater drains and industrial tanks.

He further added, “It is a long-term contract. We will first implement our pilot and later on scaling it up. We have to add some unique features to the robots. This will be the first phase of deployment. Vimal also said the company plans to go for IPO by FY28 or FY29 and aims to make Rs 500 crore organisation in the next two years.

“We are expecting a 30% growth in the current year in revenue.” The company in the FY25 made Rs 32 crore profits. Speaking about its competitors in the industry, he said, “There are companies involved in sanitation segment. But it is doubtful, their scale is as big as ours. However, for developing this project, there is involvement of intellectual property. For this sort projects to success, there is a need for integration of robotics AI. At global levels, there is hardly anyone who is such advanced robotic technology. And that is the reason we got the contract from Singapore.”

