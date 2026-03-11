Wipro signs multi-year deal to modernise operations of TruStage's retirement services arm

BENGALURU: Wipro has entered into a multi-year contract to modernise the business and technology systems behind the retirement services arm of TruStage, an insurance and financial services provider based in Madison, Wisconsin.
The agreement will see Wipro work to transform TruStage’s core retirement services operations and its technology stack. The aim is to create more seamless digital experiences, improve business agility and increase operational efficiency, while supporting TruStage in raising client satisfaction and encouraging product innovation.
The programme will be led by Wipro’s Consulting team, which will work with TruStage to develop a long-term strategic innovation roadmap. The plan is intended to help TruStage build what it describes as a future-forward retirement services business.
As part of the transformation, Wipro will use Wipro Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and services, alongside its experience in wealth management and retirement services. The company will deliver an integrated transformation programme covering business processes, IT services and technology infrastructure management.
The engagement will also include the creation of an integrated global operating model to manage TruStage’s broader vendor ecosystem.
Designit, Wipro’s experience innovation company, will work with Wipro’s Consulting team to rethink TruStage’s technology stack and its customer delivery operating model. The goal is to help TruStage find new ways to engage with customers and introduce differentiated offerings.
“Retirement planning is crucial to the middle market consumers we serve,” said Chris Copeland, Chief Business Officer at TruStage. “Many individuals and families in the middle market face unique challenges when it comes to preparing for their financial futures, and it’s our mission to ensure everyone has access to the tools and services they need to achieve long-term financial security. Our work with Wipro marks a significant step forward in that mission, as we modernise our retirement business, streamline our operations, and enhance the customer experience for those who have traditionally been underserved by the industry,” he added.
Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Limited, said expectations among financial services customers are shifting towards simpler and more digital experiences.
“Customer expectations in financial services are changing, with a growing demand for simpler, more digital-first experiences. We are pleased to support TruStage in modernising its Retirement Services business. Through Wipro Intelligence and our consulting-led approach, we look forward to helping TruStage accelerate decision-making, enhance customer experience, and build a foundation for long-term growth,” he said.