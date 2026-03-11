Wipro signs multi-year deal to modernise operations of TruStage's retirement services arm

BENGALURU: Wipro has entered into a multi-year contract to modernise the business and technology systems behind the retirement services arm of TruStage, an insurance and financial services provider based in Madison, Wisconsin.

The agreement will see Wipro work to transform TruStage’s core retirement services operations and its technology stack. The aim is to create more seamless digital experiences, improve business agility and increase operational efficiency, while supporting TruStage in raising client satisfaction and encouraging product innovation.

The programme will be led by Wipro’s Consulting team, which will work with TruStage to develop a long-term strategic innovation roadmap. The plan is intended to help TruStage build what it describes as a future-forward retirement services business.

As part of the transformation, Wipro will use Wipro Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and services, alongside its experience in wealth management and retirement services. The company will deliver an integrated transformation programme covering business processes, IT services and technology infrastructure management.

The engagement will also include the creation of an integrated global operating model to manage TruStage’s broader vendor ecosystem.