Rupee rout, market sell-off drain forex reserves

MUMBAI: From a macroeconomic perspective, the Ides of March has brought a bloodbath to the financial markets. Equities have logged their worst closing week since the pandemic-hit March 2020, the rupee has plunged to a lifetime low of 92.47, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves — the strongest external sector defence for the economy — have recorded their sharpest weekly fall in over a year as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in heavily to defend the currency.

The reserves declined by $11.68 billion to $716.81 billion in the week ended March 6, down from a record high of $728.49 billion in the previous week, according to the latest weekly data released by the central bank on Friday.

In the preceding reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $4.885 billion to an all-time high of $728.494 billion. India’s forex reserves had crossed the $700 billion mark for the first time in the week ended September 27, 2024.

The sharp $11.68 billion decline in reserves came amid heavy dollar sales by the RBI to support the rupee, which has been under pressure due to the escalating war involving Iran and the resulting surge in oil prices.

Earlier this week, there were reports that the central bank was preparing a $12 billion war chest to contain volatility in the foreign exchange market.

The rupee has been the weakest currency in Asia so far this year, losing more than 3.5% in 2026, following a 4.9% decline in 2025. The currency has weakened not only against the US dollar — which has rallied on safe-haven demand since the US and Israel launched a strike on Iran 13 days ago — but also against the euro, the pound, the yen and Gulf currencies. The dollar index was trading 0.49% higher at 101.3 earlier in the day.