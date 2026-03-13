Sebi sets new conditions for intra-day borrowing by MFs from April 1

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday issued new guidelines for mutual funds to undertake intra-day borrowing arrangements with financial institutions such as banks to manage temporary liquidity mismatches. The new rules effective April 1, 2026.

However, the Sebi capped the borrowing to same-day receivables. The new rules, issued through a circular on Friday also mandates the board of an asset management company, as well as the board of trustees, will be required to approve a policy governing the use of intra-day borrowing facilities. A major benefit is that the intra-day borrowing is over and above the present 20% of the next asset value borrowing allowed now.

Further, the AMCs will have to disclose the approved policy on its website, Sebi said in its circular.

The rules also restrict usage purposes, mandate board-approved policies, and ensure asset management companies bear related costs and risks, according to the circular.

The objective is to help intra-day liquidity issues at the same time putting in place safeguards to ensure investor protection.