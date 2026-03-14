I-T dept sends wrong taxpayer details in emails, issues clarification after glitch

The Income Tax Department was left red-faced after it sent inaccurate details to taxpayers about their significant transactions under its ongoing advance tax e-campaign for Assessment Year 2026–27 (Financial Year 2025–26).

The department on Saturday issued an official clarification after several taxpayers reported receiving emails containing inaccurate information. It acknowledged the error and thanked taxpayers for bringing it to its attention, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused.

In an official statement, the department said it is actively working with its service provider to resolve the issue and urged taxpayers to disregard the earlier email communications until the matter is resolved.

Officials clarified that the e-campaign communications are intended solely as facilitative reminders designed to help taxpayers review their financial information on the Compliance Portal and ensure proper advance tax compliance, not as any form of notice or enforcement action.

Taxpayers have been advised to independently verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal, which is accessible via the e-Filing portal.

Meanwhile, tax experts have raised concerns over the reliability of automated tax communications.

“In an era where tax administration is increasingly driven by advanced digital systems, data analytics and real-time compliance monitoring, such errors should ideally be minimal,” said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at AMRG & Associates.

He said incorrect communications relating to significant transactions can create unnecessary anxiety among taxpayers and professionals who rely on these alerts to ensure accurate advance tax compliance.

While the department’s prompt clarification and request to ignore the earlier emails were welcomed by tax experts, they said the incident highlights the need for stronger technological validation and oversight before such mass communications are issued.