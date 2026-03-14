‘Remain patient,’ Sebi chief’s advice to investors as markets bleed for weeks

MUMBAI: Urging investors to remain patient and not to panic, Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said episodes of extreme volatility are not new and the markets have historically recovered after major global disruptions.

It can be noted that since the war on Iran began on February 27, the markets have lost more than 8 percent, the second worst after the Japanese Nikkei which lost 8.5 percent in the past 13 days.

While the Sensex lost 8.3 percent, the broader Nifty is down 8.1 percent, ripping off as much as Rs 34 trillion of investor wealth in the past two weeks of which as much as Rs 19.9 trillion in the week ending March 13 alone, yanking down the BSE market capitalisation to Rs 429.4 trillion.

On the day the war began, the Sensex was at 81,287 (down 1.2 percent) and Friday on the 13th day of the war, the index was at 74,564 down 1.98 percent on the day, the lowest level since April 2025.

Since the war began, foreign investors have dumped shares worth Rs 64,500 crore, this is on the back of another Rs 40,000 crore between January and February and $18.9 billion in the previous calendar year, making it their worst market rip-off.

Of the 8.3 percent loss, as much as 5.5 percent loss was booked in the week to March 13, making it the worst bleeding since the pandemic-hit March 2020 when the indices were down by a fifth of the value.

“One lesson becomes clear: periods of extreme volatility don’t last forever and investors must remain patient. In the past, we’ve witnessed disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Markets witness turbulence but they eventually stabilise. Volatility is the real test of market systems today,” Pandey said at an event organized by Moneycontrol.com, the online news service of CNBCTV18, Saturday.