Europe rearms, India opts for French, Israeli gear

Amid war conditions and a global slump, the one trade which is surging is arms exports. No prizes if you guessed it right. The latest Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report, released this month in March, reveals arms exports grew 10% globally. It also shows Europe is rearming fast, and that Russia lagged behind.

Despite a small dip of 4% in imports, India remained the world’s second largest arms purchaser with 8.2% of the global share for the last five years 2021-25, compared to the previous 2016-2020 period. The big shift though is the cutback of imports from Russia -- to 40%, from 51% for 2016-20. In the reshuffle, Russia’s loss has been France’s gain (29%) and Israel (15%).

The SIPRI data shows how the new wars have reshaped the world’s arms flow. Ukraine, which is fighting for its survival against a Russian takeover, became the highest importer of weapons in 2021-25 accounting for 9.7% of the global share. In the earlier 2016-20 period it was just 0.1%.

Europe is rearming

More importantly, the Ukraine war has reshaped the profile of Europe’s arms industry. Post World War-2, North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO), led by the United States, was considered Western Europe’s defence umbrella against incursions from the East. However, with Donald Trump backsliding on Ukraine and Greenland, the math on the ground has changed.

While the global arms exports rose 9.2%, for the European nations arms imports more than tripled in the last 5 years, most of it going towards shoring Ukraine’s defenses against the Russian invasion. By now, total European aid to Ukraine - military, financial and humanitarian -- is in the region of $200 billion, and surpasses what the U.S. has contributed. Much of the European arms transfers are high-end US equipment like Patriot anti-ballistic defense systems, and paid for with European money.

“Taken together, the arms exports of the 27 current EU member states went up by 36%,” says the SIPRI report.That is a faster growth rate than the US’ 27% over the same period, and China’s 11%.