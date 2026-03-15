Malaysia exits US reciprocal trade deal after Supreme Court ruling

Malaysia has withdrawn from a trade agreement with the United States, becoming the first country to abandon a pact negotiated under Washington’s reciprocal tariff strategy after a court ruling removed the legal basis for the policy.

On March 15, Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Johari Abdul Ghani announced that the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) between the two countries was now “null and void”.

The decision follows a February 20 ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States that struck down reciprocal tariffs imposed by the administration of Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The court held that the president lacked authority under that law to impose sweeping tariffs, effectively removing the legal foundation of the bilateral agreement.

“It is not on hold. It is no longer there, it’s null and void,” Johari said, adding that Washington could instead rely on other trade tools such as tariffs under Section 122 or investigations under Section 301.

The agreement had been signed on October 26, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Trump. At the time, then trade minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz led negotiations for Malaysia.

Under the deal, Malaysia avoided steep tariffs that had initially reached 47%, securing reductions first to 24% and later to about 19%. In return, Kuala Lumpur agreed to provide deeper market access and policy concessions to the United States.

However, the US court ruling effectively collapsed the reciprocal tariff framework that underpinned the agreement. Following the decision, Washington imposed a uniform 10% tariff on imports from all trading partners under Section 122, removing the preferential advantage enjoyed by countries that had signed such deals.