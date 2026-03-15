The ELSS route to tax saving

The countdown to the financial year end is on. Typically, manytax payers still availing of the older tax regimewill nowscramble to complete their Tax saving investments. There are multiple options on offer but the sole pure equity option on offer in this category is the Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) offered by Mutual Fund houses.

The Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) product offered by Insurance companies is another popular option, where the lock in is restricted to 5 years though ideally one should hold it for longer tenure to optimize returns. In case of ULIPs, the investor also has the advantage of two way fungiblity between Equity and Debt.

Foralmost all the remaining Tax Saving instruments, including the Tax Saving Bank Deposits, the underlying investment vehicle is debt andthe minimum lock-in period is at least 5 years,with some having even longer holding tenures.

Of such investment options, the Public Provident Fund (PPF), remains the most popular tax saving debt based investment for those averse to equity. The lock-in period is 5 times longer than ELSS, though the returns unlike ELSS are still tax-free.

More often than not, when one looks at the relative 3 year performance of the ELSS as compared to its alternative tax saving instruments, it has been superior. The reason of focusing on 3 year returns here is simply because the lock-in period for ELSS is 3 years which makes it the shortest tenure tax saving instrument.