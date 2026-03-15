West Asia war may pinch household budgets, savings

The ongoing conflict between Iran and the US is not just a geopolitical flashpoint—it could soon start affecting the daily finances of Indian households through higher fuel costs, rising inflation, volatile markets and uncertainty over jobs and remittances.

Economists say the biggest and most immediate impact will likely come from energy prices, which feed directly into household budgets and the broader economy.

Fuel prices may rise

Crude oil prices typically spike during West Asia tensions because the region accounts for a large share of global oil supply. If tensions persist and oil prices remain elevated, Indian consumers could see higher petrol and diesel prices.

Analysts estimate that for every $1 per barrel increase in Brent crude, retail prices could rise by about Rs 0.52 per litre for diesel and Rs 0.55 per litre for petrol. Higher fuel prices would also raise transportation and logistics costs, which eventually push up prices of food and essential goods. Apart from petrol and diesel, prices of LPG, kerosene, CNG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) could also move higher.

Inflation could creep up

Rising energy prices tend to spread across the economy. In a base scenario, India’s consumer inflation is expected at 4.1%, assuming crude oil averages about $70 per barrel and the monsoon remains normal.

However, if crude averages around $90 per barrel, similar to the levels seen during the Russia–Ukraine War in FY23, retail fuel prices could increase by around 3%, even after some cost sharing between oil companies, the government and consumers.

Economists estimate that higher fuel and commodity prices could add around 80 basis points to inflation, pushing headline inflation closer to 4.9% in FY27.

The impact will also come through second-round effects—higher transport fares, costlier air travel, taxi rides, restaurant bills and hotel tariffs.

Gold and silver may become costlier

Periods of geopolitical uncertainty usually drive investors toward safe-haven assets such as gold and silver. Prices of both metals are therefore expected to rise if the conflict continues.

Some estimates suggest gold and silver prices could increase by about 10%, which may affect jewellery purchases, wedding budgets and investment plans for households.