West Asia war may pinch household budgets, savings

The ongoing conflict between Iran and the US is not just a geopolitical flashpoint—it could soon start affecting the daily finances of Indian households through higher fuel costs, rising inflation, volatile markets and uncertainty over jobs and remittances.
Economists say the biggest and most immediate impact will likely come from energy prices, which feed directly into household budgets and the broader economy.
Fuel prices may rise
Crude oil prices typically spike during West Asia tensions because the region accounts for a large share of global oil supply. If tensions persist and oil prices remain elevated, Indian consumers could see higher petrol and diesel prices.
Analysts estimate that for every $1 per barrel increase in Brent crude, retail prices could rise by about Rs 0.52 per litre for diesel and Rs 0.55 per litre for petrol. Higher fuel prices would also raise transportation and logistics costs, which eventually push up prices of food and essential goods. Apart from petrol and diesel, prices of LPG, kerosene, CNG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) could also move higher.
Inflation could creep up
Rising energy prices tend to spread across the economy. In a base scenario, India’s consumer inflation is expected at 4.1%, assuming crude oil averages about $70 per barrel and the monsoon remains normal.
However, if crude averages around $90 per barrel, similar to the levels seen during the Russia–Ukraine War in FY23, retail fuel prices could increase by around 3%, even after some cost sharing between oil companies, the government and consumers.
Economists estimate that higher fuel and commodity prices could add around 80 basis points to inflation, pushing headline inflation closer to 4.9% in FY27.
The impact will also come through second-round effects—higher transport fares, costlier air travel, taxi rides, restaurant bills and hotel tariffs.
Gold and silver may become costlier
Periods of geopolitical uncertainty usually drive investors toward safe-haven assets such as gold and silver. Prices of both metals are therefore expected to rise if the conflict continues.
Some estimates suggest gold and silver prices could increase by about 10%, which may affect jewellery purchases, wedding budgets and investment plans for households.
Rupee weakness could worsen price pressures
Another indirect impact could come through the currency market. If global investors move funds to safer assets, the Indian rupee could weaken, making imports—including crude oil—more expensive. A weaker currency typically adds to inflationary pressure in the economy. Overseas education and travels also become expensive
Equity market volatility hurting investors
Financial markets have already reacted nervously to the conflict. Over the past two weeks, investors have lost around ₹39 lakh crore in the equity market due to stock market declines.
For retail investors with exposure to equities through direct investments or mutual funds, this means short-term erosion in portfolio value and greater market volatility.
Remittances from Gulf may slow
The war could also affect Indian households dependent on remittances from workers in Gulf countries. India receives roughly $120 billion annually in remittances, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) accounting for 35-40% of the total. Around nine million Indians work across Gulf economies in sectors such as construction, logistics, hospitality and energy services. If lower oil revenues force Gulf governments to reduce infrastructure spending, employment opportunities and remittances to India could be affected.
Economic growth concerns
Higher fuel prices and possible disruptions in supplies of LPG, LNG, fertilizers and petrochemicals could slow industrial activity. According to sensitivity analysis by the Reserve Bank of India, a 10% rise in crude oil prices can reduce India’s real GDP growth by about 15 basis points.
Slower economic growth could eventually translate into fewer job opportunities and slower wage growth, affecting household incomes.