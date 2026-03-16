Hard Rock Cafe shuts down 10 outlets in India after terminating contract with JSM Corporation

Hard Rock Cafe shut down 10 of its outlets across India on Monday after terminating its franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities. The 10 outlets were located in Bengaluru (three including one at Bengaluru International Airport), Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

"Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India,” said the Florida headquartered Hard Rock International (HRI) in a statement. The closure is likely to impact hundreds of employees working at the locations.

The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa, however, is unaffected by the split and will continue operating as normal as it is operated by a separate entity and has no connection to JSM Corporation.

HRI is one of the most globally recognised hospitality and restrobar names, with venues in over 75 countries spanning 315 locations that include owned/licensed properties.