Industries shift to electrical heating amid LPG shortage

CHENNAI: With the government deciding to cut gas supply to industries by up to 50%, the manufacturing sector has begun feeling the pinch, with concerns emerging over potential production disruptions.

Last week, Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the company had received a communication from the Centre about the reduction in gas supply to industries. “We have got a communication asking us to store gas only for two days, and we have also warned of possible disruption. The government has constituted a committee to look into it, but the top priority for them is restaurants, hotels and domestic consumers,” he said.

Small automobile companies have also been alerted by suppliers about a potential gas shortage for at least 30 days. Dinesh Arjun, CEO and co-founder of Chennai-based Raptee EV, said, “We have been warned by our suppliers that there could be a shortage for 30-60 days. Every large component requires gas. Heat-treatment plants will be the most affected. Any component that comes to the manufacturing plant has to go through heat treatment. We have challenges from plastics to metal components. We don’t know what the scale of the impact will be.”

However, supply has not been stopped yet, though companies expect a lean period ahead.

MSMEs in the Ambattur Industrial Estate have largely shifted to electrical heating mechanisms over the years, but industries such as casting, fabrication and foundries may face disruptions. Balachandran, an MSME owner in the estate, said: “Companies involved in casting, fabrication and foundries will be affected. To assess the real impact we will have to wait another 10–15 days, when the shortage of LPG and LNG supply will be felt. However, most manufacturing units in Ambattur have already moved from gas to electrical heating.”