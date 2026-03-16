Ola Electric plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore by diluting stake in subsidiary firm

Electric two-wheeler company Ola Electric has initiated a plan to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by selling a stake in its battery subsidiary Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), according to sources familiar with the development. Investment bank Avendus and Motilal Oswal are said to have been mandated to run the fundraising process.

The development comes at a time when Ola Electric is trying to restructure operations and shore up its balance sheet as it works towards a business turnaround. A clarification was sought from Ola Electric Mobility on the exchanges, with a reply still awaited.

OCT owns a lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu with 1.5 GWh of operational capacity and plans to scale to 6 GWh by the end of this financial year. As per sources, the stake sale effort will also determine the market valuation of a crucial battery infrastructure asset that has not yet been ascertained.