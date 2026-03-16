PhonePe postpones mega IPO plan

The instant payments company Phonepe, owned by the world’s largest retailer Walmart, has deferred its plan to launch an initial public offer (IPO) citing ongoing geopolitical conflicts and market volatility.

Capital market investors have lost more than 8.3% or about `34 trillion wealth since the war began in West Asia two weeks ago.

The company was planning to mop up at least $1.35 billion or `12,000 crore from the public issue, which would be an offer-for-sale by promoters and external investors. The issue would need more liquidity than the current market offers, the company said. The issue values the Bengaluru-based PhonePe.

Walmart, Tiger Global and Microsoft are the three major shareholders looking to make partial exits through the OFS, together diluting nearly 10% stake, according to the draft papers.

“We sincerely hope for a swift return to peace in all the affected regions. We remain committed to a public listing,” PhonePe CEO and founder Sameer Nigam said in a statement on Monday. The firm further said it will resume the listing process once there is some stability in global capital markets.

The fintech company received Sebi approval for the offering on January 20. It would have been the second-largest issue from a fintech firm after rival Paytm’s issue in late 2021 when the Noida-based firm raised `18,300 crore on a valuation of nearly $20 billion.