Value buying powers market rally despite soaring crude oil prices amid West Asia conflict

In a highly volatile session, India’s equity benchmarks -- the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- managed to close with significant gains despite high tensions in West Asia and elevated crude oil prices. The fresh buying, which snapped three sessions of aggressive selling, is primarily attributed to value buying at lower levels and expectations of supply chain easing through the important Strait of Hormuz.

The BSE Sensex rose 938.93 points (1.26%) to close at 75,502.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 257.70 points (1.11%) to settle at 23,408.80. In intraday deals, Sensex fell below the 74,000 level to hit a low of 73,949.76 while Nifty plunged below the 23,000 level to 22,955.25.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that despite the recovery, volatility is likely to continue as investors remain cautious amid ongoing geopolitical developments in West Asia and fluctuations in energy prices.

Global equity markets, including India, have come under severe selling pressure, as the US-Israel coalition and Iran continue to exchange blows. Before Monday’s recovery, the Sensex shed nearly 7,700 points in 10 sessions while the Nifty50 had fallen about 2,345 points.

Brent crude prices have surpassed the $100/barrel mark following the disruption in supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and the attacks on oil and gas infrastructure and vessels. Higher oil prices are likely to translate into higher inflation in the coming months, exerting pressure on currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment.